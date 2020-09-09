Middletown. High-tech manufacturing center seeking 50 skilled and entry-level employees

President Container Group, a leading manufacturer of corrugated containers and point-of-purchase displays, is hiring for its production and electrical/mechanical maintenance teams at its high-tech manufacturing center in Middletown.

The demand for President Container Group’s products, servicing the food and medical industries, has long been high. Now, 50 new employees are needed to help power operations forward. The company, identified as an essential manufacturer by the federal Department of Homeland Security and the State of New York, operates 24 hours a day.

“President Container has prospered for more than 70 years – and that’s because of our employees and the great workplace they help create,” President Container Group Vice President Larry Grossbard said, noting that workers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus implications are welcome to apply. “When you join our team, you join our family.”

These 50 jobs, with both day and night opportunities, pay between $17.15 and $22 per hour for production positions and up to $35 per hour for more skilled jobs. Benefits – including health insurance and a 401(k) retirement plan – begins after 90 days of employment

The company is environmentally friendly, prioritizing recycling and other efficiencies that focus on sustainability and preservation of natural resources. To ensure a healthy work environment during the coronavirus pandemic, President Container Group has expanded its extensive quality cleaning and sanitization procedures.

To learn more about job opportunities and apply, visit PresidentContainerGroup.com/jobs. Get a look inside the high-tech manufacturing center on Ballard Road in Middletown. by watching this video: https://bit.ly/3cc616l