Metzger encourages students to apply for advisory council

State Senator Jen Metzger is encouraging high school students in the 42nd district to apply for her Student Advisory Council.

The Senator’s office is currently accepting applications from students with a demonstrated commitment to the betterment of their communities who, if selected, will work closely with Metzger and her staff to tackle youth-specific issues and concerns, and develop projects and solutions to make an impact within their community. Students will also have an opportunity to obtain an understanding of how the State Senate legislative process works and the priorities of the current legislative session.

“I feel it’s very important to be attuned to the needs and concerns of young people in the district, and get their perspective on policy issues that affect their communities, and I’m excited to create a Student Advisory Council for this purpose,” Metzger said. “Council members will provide input on policy issues, have the opportunity to identify student concerns, attend office events and meetings, and join me for a legislative session day in the Capitol.”

The application deadline is Thursday, June 25.