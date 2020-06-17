Masses to resume at St. Stephens

Although daily and Sunday Mass, with restrictions, have recently resumed in some of this region’s Catholic parishes, Rev. Jack Arlotta, pastor of Warwick’s Church of St. Stephen, the First Martyr, has continued to exercise caution and work behind the scenes to reopen in a controlled and safe manner.

He announced last week that daily 9 a.m. Masses and. funeral Masses with appropriate precautions will resume this Monday, June 22.

And the 5 p.m. anticipatory Mass on Saturday and the Sunday Masses at 9 and 11:30 a.m. will begin next weekend, June 27 and 28.

In addition to social distancing, state and Archdiocese guidelines limit attendance to 25 percent of available seating requiring reservations, which begin four days prior to Mass.

Registered parishioners will receive a Flocknote with a link sign up for this.

Mass will continue to be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

Guidelines and details on this and other services are available at https://www.ststephenchurchwarwick.org/church-reopening-update.