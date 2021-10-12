Maker Market enjoys excellent turnout at Lewis Park

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Love Local Maker Market was held at Lewis Park in the Village of Warwick.

More than 40 artists and artisans offered locally made artwork and fine crafts including natural body care products, housewares, jewelry, pottery and decorative art.

There was a $3 admission which was collected to help support Wickham Works Community Programs and the Warwick Historical Society.

Visitors were invited to start their holiday shopping early while strolling through picturesque Lewis Park to view and purchase one-of-a-kind art, repurposed and recycled items and special books, prints, handcrafted pottery, woodworking and other items from dozens of creators, artists and vendors.

Five years ago the Town of Warwick had completely renovated its event facility, the Quality of Life Building, created by correction officers when it operated as the former Mid-Orange Correctional facility, and renamed it “Wickham Woodlands Manor.”

That year a month-long “Made Local” initiative kicked off with the Wickham Works’ Holiday Maker Market at Wickham Woodlands Manor.

The local artisans returned to Wickham Woodlands the following year and in the next two years, held the event inside at the Warwick Valley Community Center.

During the pandemic, the organizers had to hold the Love Local Wickham Works Holiday Maker Market outdoors. And Lewis Park was a perfect location for the annual event.

For many of the artists and vendors, such as Warwick resident Glenn John Arnowitz, an award-winning musical and visual artist, who enjoys painting dogs, the Maker Market was also an opportunity to introduce their craft to new clients for future business.

“Every dog has its day,” he said, “and my dog paintings had an amazing day at Saturday’s Maker’s Market. I had the pleasure of meeting so many dog lovers who loved my work and commissioned me to paint their dogs.”

- Roger Gavan