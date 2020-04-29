Major events during May honoring those who sacrificed their lives are canceled

It’s an especially sad decision for veterans, local officials, volunteer firefighters, various other organizations and all those who participate in the traditional parade and ceremonies held at Warwick Cemetery, St. Stephen’s Cemetery and Veterans Memorial Park.

Nevertheless, as a result of the corona virus pandemic, this year’s Memorial Day ceremonies and the preceding placing of flags at veterans’ graves in local cemeteries have been canceled.

American Legion Post 214 Commander Jerry Schacher, however, will hold a brief reading in Veterans’ Memorial Park of the names of all the comrades who have passed away since last year.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25, Schacher will be the only official conducting the five-minute reading but anyone following the social distancing and mask regulations are welcome to attend.

- Roger Gavan