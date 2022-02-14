Lucy Fischetti celebrates 90th recalling strict motherhood and travel adventures

WARWICK – After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, another active member of the Warwick Valley Seniors Club just joined a rapidly growing exclusive group of people in that organization. On Wednesday, February 9, the club held a 90th birthday celebration for Warwick resident Lucy Fischetti, who was born in Brooklyn on February 13, 1932.

Fischetti was raised in Brooklyn, and while at church in 1953, she met her late husband, Jerry, a tool and die maker, who emigrated from Italy when he was 18 years of age. They were married a year later at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, also in Brooklyn.Fischetti and her husband moved to Warwick where they joined the Church of St. Stephen, the First Martyr, and raised their three children. Today Fischetti can boast of four grandchildren.

“I was a strict mom,” she said. “That and helping my husband was my career.”

As to her longevity, Fischetti was never a smoker but did enjoy an occasional glass of wine. Today she keeps active with the Warwick Valley Seniors Club and as a 20 year volunteer for St, Anthony Community Hospital. Fischetti and her husband, who only recently passed away, enjoyed traveling.

“One of my best memories,” she said, “is that we spent a month in Southeast Asia and met lots of nice people.”



The celebration, serving cakes and refreshments and everyone singing, “Happy Birthday,” took place at the spacious, modern facility that is the Warwick Senior Center, adjacent to the Town Hall on Kings Highway, which first opened in June 2005. The only requirement for membership in Warwick Valley Seniors Club is that you must be age 60 or over. The advantages of membership include taking trips together and enjoying entertainment and informative guest speakers.

Anyone interested in joining or wanting additional information should call Marie Sisti at 845-988-0793. # # # # # #