Looking back at 2021 – year in review
The second year of the mask, some events were reconfigured.
Roger Gavan
Village of Warwick
| 05 Jan 2022 | 04:48
Little League opening day ceremony. Supervisor Sweeton tosses out the first softball to catcher Annie Lincoln.
Roger Gavan
Take a Kid Fishing Day– It was great weather for fishing on Saturday, May 5, as close to 200 people, youngsters along with their parents or grandparents, came out to enjoy overcast skies and mild temperatures while fishing in a creek well stocked with trout.
Roger Gavan
The Memorial Day Parade returned.
Roger Gavan
On Saturday, September 11, the twentieth anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon , a huge crowd gathered as the Village of Warwick and the Warwick Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Sculpture Garden on the Roger Metzger Arboretum in Stanley-Deming Park.
Roger Gavan
The Senior Barbecue
Roger Gavan
