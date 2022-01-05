x
Looking back at 2021 – year in review

The second year of the mask, some events were reconfigured.

Village of Warwick /
| 05 Jan 2022 | 04:48
    Little League opening day ceremony. Supervisor Sweeton tosses out the first softball to catcher Annie Lincoln. ( Roger Gavan)
    Take a Kid Fishing Day– It was great weather for fishing on Saturday, May 5, as close to 200 people, youngsters along with their parents or grandparents, came out to enjoy overcast skies and mild temperatures while fishing in a creek well stocked with trout. ( Roger Gavan)
    The Memorial Day Parade returned. ( Roger Gavan)
    On Saturday, September 11, the twentieth anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon , a huge crowd gathered as the Village of Warwick and the Warwick Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Sculpture Garden on the Roger Metzger Arboretum in Stanley-Deming Park. ( Roger Gavan)
    The Senior Barbecue ( Roger Gavan)