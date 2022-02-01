Local young women’s organization joins 49th annual March for Life in Washington, DC

Catholic Young Women of the Hudson Valley members were among thousands of women at the 49th annual March for Life in Washington, DC, held on Friday, January 21. Many were young students from as far away as Alaska.

The Hudson Valley group, a young adult ministry, was founded two years ago by Alex Lynch, a native of Warwick and graduate of Warwick Valley High School, class of 2007.

The organization serves women ages 18-39 in and around the Hudson Valley. Members participate in retreats, talks, witnesses and social events designed to facilitate spiritual growth.

This year’s March for Life was a return to the historic tradition of tens of thousands of pro-life advocates marching in person to the Supreme Court of the United States after the 2021 program was held virtually. The theme of the 49th March was “Equality begins in the womb.”

Although temperatures were predicted to be at record lows, the Catholic Young Women of the Hudson Valley chartered two busses to attend what they consider an extremely important annual event.

“I am profoundly moved by this great act of love, a sacrifice of time and resources for the sake of those innocent lives who cannot speak up for themselves,” said Lynch. “This day exemplifies a true day of communion across the body of the Church; the vision of young people enthusiastically following priests, many of whom are young men themselves who have heroically given their lives to the Church deeply warms my heart, making the cold winds of the day a joyous offering. I was very happy to see so many young people happily giving of their time in a climate where every pressure and temptation is against them to keep them silent.”