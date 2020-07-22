By Frances Ruth Harris

It’s been eight weeks since the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter Steven Fuller and his unity group organized the meetup and march on Saturday, July 18, at Erie Station in Chester’s historical district.

First people meandered around Erie Station looking at the various tables and exploring. The tables included information on local politics; Black-owned businesses; where to donate to Black Lives Matter; how to be an ally and acknowledge your privilege; and defunding the police and black history.

Many stayed and talked and visited the various information tables for almost two hours in 90+ degree heat before marching to CVS.

Along the route they shouted:

“What do we want?

“Justice.

“When do we want it?

“Now.”

They also shouted: “Say their names!” Marchers called out the many names of Blacks killed while in police custody.

Fuller, the lead organizer, also spoke to the marchers, who he said told him they would listen, pray and march.

He said the most important part of the meetup was to get to know others and learn what they could do to promote unity, justice and freedom.