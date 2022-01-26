Lions ring bells and write a big check for the Salvation Army

The Warwick Lions Club did their annual bell ringing for the Salvation Army and put some extra money in the kettle too. Lions Club President Christine Adams and Chairperson Carol Buchanan recently presented a check for $1,715.00 to Mary Moore of the Salvation Army.

“The Salvation Army representatives thank the Warwick Lions for over 20 years of support,” said Moore. “We’re grateful and hope to continue our long relationship. “

During the pandemic, requests for services escalated, and her Middletown office, which serves much of Orange County and all of Sullivan County, has seen an increasing number of people in quarantine and out of work.

“The Warwick Lions donation can help us deliver food and assist with rent, utilities and other expenses,” she said.

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization, with 1.4 million members. The Warwick Lions Club was formed in 1948 and their local volunteers find ways to support the community. For additional information visit: warwicklionsclub.org

