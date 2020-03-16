x
Life in times of the coronavirus

/
Warwick NY /
16 Mar 2020 | 11:03
    This was the toilet paper isle on Sunday, March 15, at the ShopRite in Warwick. As of Monday morning there still is no delivery of toilet paper. So many other items, such as frozen vegetables, meat, chicken, etc., are down to the bare minimum. ( Photo by Robert G. Breese)