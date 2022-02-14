Library election for budget and trustee announced

The Albert Wisner Public Library’s annual election will be held on Tuesday April 5, 2022 in person at the Library. The Library’s operating levy and election of one trustee are on the ballot.

The polls will be open at 9:00 am and close at 9:00 pm. Residents of the Warwick Valley Central School District who are registered to vote may participate in this election. Voter registration is held at the School District Office. Voting by absentee ballot can be requested at the library at least seven days before the election date if the ballot is to be mailed and one day before the election if the ballot is to be picked up by the voter.

An informational meeting on the Library’s proposed FY 2022/2023 Operating Budget will be held on Tuesday March 29, 2022 at 7pm at the Library at One McFarland Drive in the Village of Warwick. The proposed FY2022/2023 Operating Budget can be found on the library’s website at www.albertwisnerlibrary.org. The election of one Library Trustee is on the ballot. Library Trustees must be residents of the Warwick Valley Central School District and are elected to serve a five-year term of office. Persons wishing to stand for election as Trustee must return to the Library a petition with at least 66 signatures of residents of the Warwick Valley School District no later than 5:00 pm on Friday March 4, 2022. Petitions are available at the Library’s website, www.albertwisnerlibrary.org.

For more information, please contact Rosemary Cooper, Library Director at 986-1047, ext. 6 or at rcooper@rcls.org.