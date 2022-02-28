Lecture on social forces surrounding cannabis at SUNY Orange

The second in the SUNY Orange five-lecture series, Cannabis ~ Changing A Weed to A Resource, is scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in person at the Rowley Center for Science and Engineering (RCSE), Gerry Forum 010, and remotely via zoom. The link is https://sunyorange.zoom.us/j/98591595753

Entitled, “Our Instinctive Biases Towards Cannabis Produced Through Human Group Selection,” the presentation is being offered by Monty Vacura, the botany professor at SUNY Orange whose recent work and research are focused on promoting horticulture education in Orange County.

The lecture will ask questions, give information, and offer much food for thought. How is Cannabis symbolized in our society? What unconscious influence from society pressures our individual choices? The lecture also looks at survival mechanisms for fear, altruistic behavior for in-group and reverse equation applied on out-group, as well as how the history of Cannabis media fits the model of in-group/out-group behavior.

Q & A and discussion are welcome during this educational evening event.

Monty Vacura holds a B.S. and M.S. from Fort Hays State University in Kansas. He was recipient of the 2010 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.

RCSE is located at 10 East Conkling Avenue on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange. Free parking can be found on street and in several college parking lots.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Questions may be directed to Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.eduwebsite: www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs