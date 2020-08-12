x
Ladies Night Out canceled

Warwick.Annual event encompassing Ladies Night Out and Queen for a Day is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This would have been the 23rd annual celebration. Organizers hope it will return in 2021.

12 Aug 2020 | 12:12
    It was picture perfect weather on Thursday evening, August 24 , for the crowds of ladies and more than a few men who came out to enjoy the twentieth annual celebration of "Ladies Night Out" and "Queen for a Day.” ( Roger Gavan)

Due to concerns and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Ladies Night Out and Queen for a Day, usually scheduled by the Warwick Merchant’s Guild for the third Thursday in August, has been canceled.

This year would have been the 23rd in a celebration that has become so popular that people have been known to reschedule their summer vacations to not miss it.

And in recent years the event has also benefited Safe Homes of Orange County, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate all forms of domestic violence through education, outreach and provision of services to individuals and families affected by domestic abuse.

Hopefully, Ladies Night Out, an opportunity to join with friends and family for an evening of summer fun whether strolling through stores offering extended shopping hours, tasting the flavors of the fine restaurants, dancing to the music of our DJ, or simply relaxing at one of Warwick’s many outdoor cafes, will return in 2021.

Other summertime events, including the senior picnic and the annual Taste of Warwick, have also been canceled.

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce is currently working on a Taste of Warwick substitute plan to support our local restaurants.