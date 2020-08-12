Ladies Night Out canceled

Due to concerns and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Ladies Night Out and Queen for a Day, usually scheduled by the Warwick Merchant’s Guild for the third Thursday in August, has been canceled.

This year would have been the 23rd in a celebration that has become so popular that people have been known to reschedule their summer vacations to not miss it.

And in recent years the event has also benefited Safe Homes of Orange County, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate all forms of domestic violence through education, outreach and provision of services to individuals and families affected by domestic abuse.

Hopefully, Ladies Night Out, an opportunity to join with friends and family for an evening of summer fun whether strolling through stores offering extended shopping hours, tasting the flavors of the fine restaurants, dancing to the music of our DJ, or simply relaxing at one of Warwick’s many outdoor cafes, will return in 2021.

Other summertime events, including the senior picnic and the annual Taste of Warwick, have also been canceled.

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce is currently working on a Taste of Warwick substitute plan to support our local restaurants.