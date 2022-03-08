How did Ukraine get to this point? A Zoom lecture will explain.

The circumstances of Ukraine during the last 1200 years will be discussed in a zoom lecture, “The Crisis in Ukraine in Historical Perspective,” by Michael Strmiska, PhD., at 7p.m. on March 16, via Zoom. Access the program via zoom link: https://sunyorange.zoom.us/j/96169766211

The lecture includes a historical overview from Kyivan Rus, as original Ukrainian/Russian state circa 1000, through the creation of independent Ukraine at the end of the Soviet Union in 1991; and the Ukraine relationship with East and West: with Russia and EU and USA; Russian seizure of Crimea and Russian-Ukrainian conflict in Eastern Ukrainian Donbas region; Russia’s invading Eastern Ukraine and Putin rejecting Ukraine’s existence as independent nation and the role of Russian propaganda.

SUNY Orange Global Studies Professor Michael Strmiska is a scholar and researcher of eastern and northern Europe.

This event is a joint effort by Cultural Affairs and the Global Studies Department. Questions may be directed to cultural@sunyorange.eduAnd website www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs