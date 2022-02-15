Help wanted: Manage swimming, fishing, hiking and picnic site--and much more

Town of Warwick Supervisor Michael Sweeton announced an opening for a facility manager for what was Kutz Camp. The town acquired the 85 acre property with the intent of re-purposing it for the benefit and enjoyment of Warwick residents as well as serving as another attraction for visitors, Sweeton said. Part of achieving that goal is to make certain upgrades and begin exploring opportunities for the facility. The Town is now seeking a person to oversee that process.

The Camp is a multi-functional facility that includes Town operated swimming pools, boating and fishing on the lake, picnic and hiking areas, conference center and sleeping facilities for event activities, theater and arts building, tennis/pickleball courts, full commercial kitchen and other associated activities.

Responsibilities include:

· Overseeing facility upgrades for 2022 season

· Administrative- Management of facility and staff, bookkeeping functions, overseeing daily operations, scheduling events, etc.;

· Marketing and community outreach for use of the facilities;

· Periodic reporting to the Town Board;

· Project and facility budgeting with timelines;

Requirements for Facility Manager at Kutz Camp

1. Experience in managing construction/renovation projects

2. Experience with project budgets and completion timelines

3. Experience working with diverse groups like artists, youth groups, entrepreneurs

4. Part- or full-time availability will be considered

5. Salary – TBD and commensurate with experience

All inquires should be sent to: Attn: Supervisor’s Office, Town of Warwick, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990

Email proposals to msweeton@townofwarwick.org