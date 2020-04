The Jean-Claude’s Bakery & Dessert Café continued to offer its Easter treats including quiche, fruit tarts, chocolate and carrot cakes. Owners Jean-Claude and Annette Sanchez opened their artisan bakery at 122 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, and offered curbside pickup of pre-orders on Saturday, April 11, and Easter Sunday. For additional information call 986-8900 or 595-6580. ( )