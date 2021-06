It’s time for the 2021 Sunflower Growing Competition, sponsored each year by Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County. The contest is open to all young gardeners in Orange County, ages 5-19.

If you are a teacher, 4-H Club leader or other youth leader, you can register the youth in your group by visiting www.cceorangecounty.org/events or calling Susan D’Egidio at 845-344-1234, ext. 240.

Registration is free and closes by Wednesday, June 9.