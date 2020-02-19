Greenwood Lake. The Big Chill

Snow be damned. What was described as one of the largest community events in memory, the Village of Greenwood Lake held a two-day Winter Carnival last weekend at the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park. On land, there were food trucks, live music, games, including axe throwing, and crafts for the young and those somewhat older as well as bonfires on the beach. On Sunday, there also was the GWL Skatepark Polar Plunge. With GWL firefighters wearing protective water rescue equipment acting as in-lake life guards, waves of people stripped down to their bathing suits and ran into the lake. And then more quickly they ran out to the cheers of the large crowd dressed appropriately in warm jackets, gloves and hats. So much for the big chills. ( )