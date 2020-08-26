Greenwood Lake. Senior Center improvements underway

Contractor Westar Services has completed work to improve the sidewalk at the entrance of the Greenwood Lake Senior Center and will be installing doors that will automatically open in order to make the center more handicapped accessible. The Village of Greenwood Lake obtained a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to cover the cost. The center remains closed due to COVID-19 precautions; officials have discussed opening in November should the pandemic risk subside. Photo by Ed Bailey.