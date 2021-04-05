Greenwood Lake. Library has passes to area attractions

Looking to get away to explore some amazing local attractions? The Greenwood Lake Public Library has the following Family Fun Passes available: American Museum of Natural History, NYC, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, The Harness Racing Museum, the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Complex, Liberty Science Center, the Motorcyclepedia Museum in Newburgh, Museum at Bethle Woods and the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor.

A Greenwood Lake Library card and a Photo ID are required to check out the passes. Check out must be done in person. There is a 3-Day Loan period with no renewal. Overdue fine is $10 per day. Passes may not be reserved, but you can call the Library to check if a particular pass is available. Be sure to call ahead to the specific facility for availability, reservations and/or additional information or limitations.