Greenwood Lake. Jack Rader named Citizen of the Year

Mayor Jesse Dwyer presents a plaque to Jack Rader, who was honored as the 2020 Greenwood Lake Citizen of the Year during the Village Board’s meeting late last month. Rader received a standing ovation from the audience, which included three generations and 13 members of his family as well as members of the GWL Ambulance Corps and Fire Department. His son, Warwick Police Lt. John Rader, expressed how grateful he was for the Village Board’s decision. “As a family member, I want to thank you for the honor you have bestowed upon my father.” Jack Rader himself added: “It is an honor to be citizen of the year. I was very taken aback and I am so appreciative and grateful to have been chosen.” Once the meeting adjourned, many people retired to the Ambulance Corps building for cake. ( )