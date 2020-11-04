x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Greenwood Lake. Ghosts, goblins and orange tube dancers

/
Village of Greenwood Lake /
04 Nov 2020 | 10:28
    Brielle Walker, Kylie Fry and Ryan Bonomo, all nine years all, plus the pooch. Photos by Ed Bailey.
    Brielle Walker, Kylie Fry and Ryan Bonomo, all nine years all, plus the pooch. Photos by Ed Bailey.
    Orange tube dancers Hillary Surun and Alexa Hanna.
    Orange tube dancers Hillary Surun and Alexa Hanna.