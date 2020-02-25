Greenwood Lake. Celebrating Celtic Heritage

On Sunday, Feb. 23, Greenwood Lake’s Celtic Cultural Society celebrated its annual Celtic Day Irish Heritage Celebration at the Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443. More than 300 people attended the event which featured live entertainment by the Celtic Blend Band, the West Point Pipe and Drum Corps and dancers from the Sheehan Gormley School of Irish Dance. The buffet included corn beef and cabbage, traditional soda bread, Shepard’s Pie and other Irish dishes. Tables of Irish items were available by Maggie’s Irish Gifts of Monroe and gift baskets and other items were raffled off.