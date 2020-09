State Sen. Jen Metzger (D-42) and her campaign team officially opened her new Goshen campaign headquarters at the former Bank of America building on Main Street with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting last Friday, Sept. 4. Metzger gave a brief speech towards her re-election bid and then she and her team also handed out lawn signs to those in attendance. Metzger, a Democrat, seeks re-election for a second term. She is challenged by Republican Michael Martucci. The 42nd State Senate District includes cities, towns and villages in Delaware, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties. In Orange, those municipalities include ten towns, including of Goshen, Tuxedo and Warwick, and seven villages, including Florida, Goshen, Greenwood Lake, Tuxedo Park and Warwick. Photo by Henry Smith/American Image Press.