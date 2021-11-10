Goshen. Neuhaus recommends reducing county’s tax levy by additional $2.5 million

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus recommended to the Orange County Legislature this week to reduce the county’s tax levy by an additional $2.5 million, which would also reduce the rate to $3.436.

The original rate would have been $3.506, which is lower than it was both last year and in 2014, when Neuhaus took office. The county’s property Tax Rate has gone down by more than 9.5 percent since 2014.

“Due to current positive economic trends, I feel that this will leave the County in strong financial shape in 2022,” Neuhaus said. “I have made it my priority to stabilize and strengthen finances, without sacrificing the many important services that county government provides to our residents. This proposed tax levy reduction will alleviate some of the burden on our hard-working taxpayers and their families. I am pleased with the budget for 2022, and I look forward to continuing to work with the County Legislature on behalf of Orange County’s residents.”

The cut in property taxes will be offset by the strong sales tax that the county has experienced during the last six months.

“I fully support the County Executive’s recommendation and believe that it will benefit all taxpayers, especially during these challenging times,” said Katie Bonelli, chairwoman of the Orange County Legislature. “I had a productive conversation with the County Executive about this proposal and I am glad that we can work together collaboratively to move it forward.”