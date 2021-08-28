Goshen. Neuhaus orders flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of service members killed in Kabul terrorist attack

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus on Friday, Aug. 127, ordered flags at all county buildings to be flown at half-staff in memory of the U.S service members killed in the terrorist attack on Aug. 26th, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Thirteen American Marines and sailors were killed and 18 others were injured in the attack outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport. Scores of Afghanis also were killed and injured in the attack.

“Orange County mourns the loss of these service members whose lives have been tragically cut short,” Neuhaus said. “Members of the military put their lives on the line every day and this heinous terrorist attack underscores the dangers and risks that they face, at home and abroad. The service members that were lost are true heroes, and we extend our deepest condolences to their families.”