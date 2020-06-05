Goshen. Mail-in vehicle registration services are now available

County Clerk Annie Rabbitt announced that mail-n vehicle registrationsServices are now available to Orange County Residents.

“Our clerks have been assisting NYS DMV with the backlog of Dealer Registrations stalled by the COVID19 closures,” Rabbitt said. “We now have the ability to offer this service to our county residents.”

The following transactions are now available to be done by mail:

Original and renewal registrations for vehicles, trailers and motorcycles.

Surrender of plates.

Duplicate titles.

Sales tax only transactions.

For instructions, forms and list of required documents, visit orangecountygov.com department page for Motor Vehicles.

Personal checks or credit cards are accepted for payment, allow for a two-week process time.

Send the required paperwork to Orange County Department of Motor Vehicles, 255 Main Street, Goshen, NY 10924.

DMV offices are not currently open to serve the public. Limited appointments may become available at the start of Phase 3 on June 23 (date is subject to change).

For the current status of Governor Cuomo’s Re-opening Guidance of DMV Offices, visit dmv.ny.gov.