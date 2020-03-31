Goshen. Legoland to delay opening in Goshen until 2021

Legoland New York Resorts and its parent company Merlin Entertainments announced Tuesday, March 31, that the opening of the park in Goshen will be delayed until 2021 "in adherence to the evolving restrictions and guidance of the CDC and state and local governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic."

The resort was scheduled to open July 4, 2020.

"This move is consistent with the closure of venues and postponement of events worldwide," the company said in a statement on its Facebook page. "In this unprecedented and challenging time, nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and security of our guests. If you have purchased an annual pass or single-day ticket, we will honor it when we open in 2021."

No specific date for the opening was announced.

The company also urged pass holders to visit the park’s website at www.LEGOLAND.com/new-york for further information and to email any questions to LLNY.Experience@LEGOLAND.com. Due to high volume, replies may be delayed.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in close communication with state and local authorities," the company said in its statement. "Further updates will be provided here on social media, via email or on our web site."

According to the web site www.themeparkinsider.com, all "model citizens" with job offers for the 2020 season will be invited to work in 2021.