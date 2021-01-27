Goshen. COVID-19 vaccination information request form now available

A vaccination information request form is now available for completion on the Orange County website for those individuals wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.

As a reminder, the COVID-19 vaccine is currently being rolled out to specific groups in phases defined by the New York State Department of Health.

Additional information regarding eligibility can be found at:

https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine#phase-1a

If you are interested in completing the request form, visit:

https://vaccination.orangecountygov.com/