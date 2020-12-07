Goshen. County Executive launches ‘Orange Cares’ program

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has launched an initiative to give thanks and pay tribute to the people who continue to work on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic and bring some holiday joy to the county’s nursing home residents and those who are in the hospital over the holidays.

As part of “Orange Cares,” Neuhaus is asking residents to write letters of appreciation to Orange County’s doctors, nurses, first responders, medical administrative staffs and those in nursing homes or hospitals during this holiday season.

“A simple message can provide hope and inspiration to our frontline workers who demonstrate their courage and resilience each day,” Neuhaus said. “I’m proud of how Orange County’s staff, medical personnel and residents have responded to the pandemic. Their perseverance, spirit and commitment will get us through this crisis, and this is just a small but thoughtful way to show them our appreciation.

“A letter,” Neuhaus added, “can also lift the spirits of someone in a nursing home or hospital at this time and let them know that we are all thinking of them.”

Cards, which should be clearly marked on the front whether it’s for a nursing home resident or hospital patient, a healthcare worker or a first responder, will be collected through Friday, Dec. 18, and can be dropped off at the following ShopRite locations:

· Brookside Drive, Chester

· Route 211, Middletown