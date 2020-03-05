x
Good to go? REAL ID deadline draws near

Orange County. Beginning Oct. 1 travelers will need REAL ID-compliant identification to board a domestic flight and will not be able to do so with a regular New York State driver license or identification card.

05 Mar 2020 | 08:32
    Comparison of standard, REAL ID and Enhanced identification. ( NYS Department of Motor Vehicles)

Making plans for a fall getaway? Unless you’re one of the nearly 60,000 REAL ID holders in Orange County, you’d better put visiting the Department of Motor Vehicles on your trip to-do list.

That’s because starting Oct. 1, a regular New York State driver license or identification card will not be accepted to board a domestic flight. Travelers will need REAL ID-compliant identification instead.

According to the federal Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses, permits and ID cards. Federal agencies, like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), are prohibited from accepting cards for official purposes from states that do not meet these standards.

Passed by congress in 2005, the legislation requires individuals to present REAL ID-compliant identification to access federal facilities, enter nuclear power plants and board federally regulated commercial aircraft.

DMV Assistant Communications Commissioner Lisa Koumjian said New Yorkers have been coming in to get REAL IDs since they became available in October 2017.

“Statewide, more than 3.5 million New Yorkers have a REAL ID or Enhanced document,” she said. “Since January, we have issued 260,208 Real ID-compliant documents statewide, 4,581 of them in Orange County.”

Available since 2008, Enhanced Driver Licenses, permits or non-driver IDs are already REAL ID-compliant and can be used to board a flight, Koumjian said.

A valid U.S. Passport may also be used.

An Enhanced license is a New York State DMV-issued document that can be used instead of a passport to return to the U.S. by land or sea from Canada, Mexico and some countries in the Caribbean.

Normal transaction fees apply, and there is no additional cost to get a REAL ID.

There is an additional $30 fee for an Enhanced Driver License or ID card, according to the department.

As the deadline gets closer, Koumjian said the department is anticipating an increase in customers looking to get a REAL ID.

“We have adjusted staffing and expanded hours to handle the increased demand,” she said. “There is at least one DMV office in every county of the state that can process REAL ID transactions.”

According to the department, a REAL ID cannot be obtained online, over the phone or through the mail and requires a visit to a DMV office location.

Reservations for REAL ID appointments can be made at https://dmv.ny.gov/offices/make-reservation-visit-dmv-office.

What do you need to bring?
· Proof of identity, such as valid license, birth certificate or passport, with your full first, middle (if applicable) and last name. This name, as it appears on your proof of identity, will be displayed on your card as required by federal law.
· Proof of Social Security number or Social Security number ineligibility. If you have a valid NY license, permit or ID card, you must bring your original Social Security card or W-2 with full Social Security number. If you do not have a New York State driver license or identification card, you must bring your Social Security card or a letter from the Social Security Administration proving your ineligibility to have a Social Security number. If you lost your Social Security card, you must get a duplicate before you come to the DMV. The Social Security Administration web site has more information on obtaining a duplicate card.
· Proof of your date of birth.
· Proof of U.S. citizenship, lawful permanent residency or temporary lawful status in the U.S.
· Two different proofs of New York State residence such as utility bill, bank statement or mortgage statement (P.O. Box not acceptable). This address will be displayed on your card.
· If the name on your license, permit or non-driver ID application does not match the name on your identity, lawful status and social security proofs, you must bring in court or government issued proof(s) documenting the event(s) causing your name change(s) such as a marriage license(s), divorce decree(s), adoption or court order document(s).
· The application process also requires the DMV to take a new photo.
Source: NYS Department of Motor Vehicles