Golden Hill welcomes chicks

The kindergarten classes at Golden Hill continued a wonderful tradition: they observed eggs incubating and eventually chicks being born right in their classrooms!

For about three weeks, the eggs were cozy and warm in their incubators in Mrs. Tutko, Ms. Beneat and Ms. McBride’s classes as the students learned about their development. Then, on the 21st and 22nd day, the chicks emerged.

The students were mesmerized by their new furry friends, who had been ordinary looking eggs just a short time ago.

Principal Deborah Lisack said the eggs, which they received from Cross Creek Farm in New Hampton, had to be turned every night. Thanks to Cornell Cooperative Extension, this year’s equipment included incubators with automatic egg turners!

The fuzzy chicks broke through their shells on May 11 and 12 and the students are loving them! Soon the chicks head back to live their lives on the farm.