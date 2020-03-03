Home
Florida. Selective Insurance Group Foundation donates $2,500 to Florida Community Food Pantry
Village Florida
03 Mar 2020 | 07:29
Jeff Kamrowski, the executive vice president of Selective Insurance and president of Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company, recently presented a $2,500 check to Beth Hartman Maas, director of the Florida Community Food Pantry, on behalf of the Selective Insurance Group Foundation. The pantry is currently raising funds to buy a cargo van to transport food. Last year, the Florida Community Food Pantry transported a record 157,752 pounds of food from the Regional and Hudson Valley Food Banks and ShopRite of Warwick and distributed 92,151 meals to residents of Florida, Warwick, Pine Island, Goshen and Chester.
Provided photo
