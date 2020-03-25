Florida. FPL cancels library programs

Due to concerns about the Covid-19 virus, Florida Public Library has announced the cancellation of all library program through April 5.

No overdue fines will accrue or be charged during this period.

The library plans to maintain regular hours, but patrons are advised to check our website www.floridapubliclibrary.org for the latest information.

Some library materials, including board games, Launchpads, Nintendos and literacy kits will not be available for circulation and the selection of beloved toys in the Children’s Room are now on vacation for their spring break.

Until further notice, no used books or other materials will be accepted as donations.

Patrons are encouraged to stay at home if they are sick.

FPL staff will be available on previously scheduled days, March 31 and April 1, to assist library users with the 2020 Census.

As always, give library staff a call at (845) 651-7659 or email fpl@rcls.org for help and information.