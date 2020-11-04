x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Elections by the numbers

04 Nov 2020 | 10:59
    This was line outside the American Legion Hall in Greenwood Lake of people waiting to vote Tuesday morning, Nov. 3. Photo by Ed Bailey.
    This was line outside the American Legion Hall in Greenwood Lake of people waiting to vote Tuesday morning, Nov. 3. Photo by Ed Bailey.
    Andrew Goodman from Warwick spent much of Election Day on the side of Route 94 in Warwick promoting the re-election of President Donald Trump. Photo by Terry Reilly.
    Andrew Goodman from Warwick spent much of Election Day on the side of Route 94 in Warwick promoting the re-election of President Donald Trump. Photo by Terry Reilly.

Many races remained undecided at deadline for the publication of The Warwick Advertiser. Here is where things stood mid-morning on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to the Orange County Board of Elections:

Presidential Electors

Districts Reporting: 334/334

Joseph R. Biden (DEM, WOR) 61,854 votes (44.33%)

Donald J. Trump (REP, CON) 75,498 votes (54.10%)

State Supreme Court Justice 9th Judicial District (Vote for four)

Districts Reporting: 334/334

E. Loren Williams (DEM) 54,660 (11.96%)

Alexandra D. Murphy (DEM, CON) 64,779 (14.17%)

Robert S. Ondrovic (DEM, CON) 52,793 (11.55%)

Sam D. Walker (DEM, REP, CON) 108,495 (23.73%)

Richard J. Guertin (REP, CON) 66,826 (14.62%)

Mark T. Starkman (REP) 52,691 (11.52%)

David V. Hasin (REP) 56,762 (12.42%)

Representative in Congress 18th District

Districts Reporting: 334/334

Sean Patrick Maloney (DEM, WOR, IND) 66,241 (50.95%)

Chele C. Farley (REP, CON) 62,261 (47.89%)

Scott A. Smith (LBN, SAM) 1,432 (1.10%)

State Senator 39th District

Districts Reporting: 195/195

James G. Skoufis (DEM, WOR, SAM) 41,861 (53.81%)

Steve Brescia (REP, CON) 35,874 (46.11%)

State Senator 42nd District

Districts Reporting: 139/139

Jen Metzger (DEM, WOR, SAM) 24,173 (43.77%)

Mike Martucci (REP, CON, IND) 31,040 (56.20%)

Member of Assembly 98th District

Districts Reporting: 98/98

Karl A. Brabenec (REP, CON, IND) 28,250 (98.98%)

Member of Assembly 99th District

Participating Districts Reporting: 112/112

Sarita Bhandarkar (DEM, WOR) 17,374 (39.01%)

Colin J. Schmitt (REP, CON, LBN, IND, SAM) 27,145 (60.96%)

Note bene

All results are unofficial. Several of these races also include towns and villages in neighboring counties.

Also note that 38,510 absentee ballots had been requested; 23,410 had been returned as of Oct. 30, according to the New York State Board of Elections.