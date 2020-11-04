Elections by the numbers

Many races remained undecided at deadline for the publication of The Warwick Advertiser. Here is where things stood mid-morning on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to the Orange County Board of Elections:
Presidential Electors
Districts Reporting: 334/334
Joseph R. Biden (DEM, WOR) 61,854 votes (44.33%)
Donald J. Trump (REP, CON) 75,498 votes (54.10%)
State Supreme Court Justice 9th Judicial District (Vote for four)
E. Loren Williams (DEM) 54,660 (11.96%)
Alexandra D. Murphy (DEM, CON) 64,779 (14.17%)
Robert S. Ondrovic (DEM, CON) 52,793 (11.55%)
Sam D. Walker (DEM, REP, CON) 108,495 (23.73%)
Richard J. Guertin (REP, CON) 66,826 (14.62%)
Mark T. Starkman (REP) 52,691 (11.52%)
David V. Hasin (REP) 56,762 (12.42%)
Representative in Congress 18th District
Sean Patrick Maloney (DEM, WOR, IND) 66,241 (50.95%)
Chele C. Farley (REP, CON) 62,261 (47.89%)
Scott A. Smith (LBN, SAM) 1,432 (1.10%)
State Senator 39th District
Districts Reporting: 195/195
James G. Skoufis (DEM, WOR, SAM) 41,861 (53.81%)
Steve Brescia (REP, CON) 35,874 (46.11%)
State Senator 42nd District
Districts Reporting: 139/139
Jen Metzger (DEM, WOR, SAM) 24,173 (43.77%)
Mike Martucci (REP, CON, IND) 31,040 (56.20%)
Member of Assembly 98th District
Districts Reporting: 98/98
Karl A. Brabenec (REP, CON, IND) 28,250 (98.98%)
Member of Assembly 99th District
Participating Districts Reporting: 112/112
Sarita Bhandarkar (DEM, WOR) 17,374 (39.01%)
Colin J. Schmitt (REP, CON, LBN, IND, SAM) 27,145 (60.96%)
Note bene
All results are unofficial. Several of these races also include towns and villages in neighboring counties.
Also note that 38,510 absentee ballots had been requested; 23,410 had been returned as of Oct. 30, according to the New York State Board of Elections.