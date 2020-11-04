Elections by the numbers

Many races remained undecided at deadline for the publication of The Warwick Advertiser. Here is where things stood mid-morning on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to the Orange County Board of Elections:

Presidential Electors

Districts Reporting: 334/334

Joseph R. Biden (DEM, WOR) 61,854 votes (44.33%)

Donald J. Trump (REP, CON) 75,498 votes (54.10%)

State Supreme Court Justice 9th Judicial District (Vote for four)

Districts Reporting: 334/334

E. Loren Williams (DEM) 54,660 (11.96%)

Alexandra D. Murphy (DEM, CON) 64,779 (14.17%)

Robert S. Ondrovic (DEM, CON) 52,793 (11.55%)

Sam D. Walker (DEM, REP, CON) 108,495 (23.73%)

Richard J. Guertin (REP, CON) 66,826 (14.62%)

Mark T. Starkman (REP) 52,691 (11.52%)

David V. Hasin (REP) 56,762 (12.42%)

Representative in Congress 18th District

Districts Reporting: 334/334

Sean Patrick Maloney (DEM, WOR, IND) 66,241 (50.95%)

Chele C. Farley (REP, CON) 62,261 (47.89%)

Scott A. Smith (LBN, SAM) 1,432 (1.10%)

State Senator 39th District

Districts Reporting: 195/195

James G. Skoufis (DEM, WOR, SAM) 41,861 (53.81%)

Steve Brescia (REP, CON) 35,874 (46.11%)

State Senator 42nd District

Districts Reporting: 139/139

Jen Metzger (DEM, WOR, SAM) 24,173 (43.77%)

Mike Martucci (REP, CON, IND) 31,040 (56.20%)

Member of Assembly 98th District

Districts Reporting: 98/98

Karl A. Brabenec (REP, CON, IND) 28,250 (98.98%)

Member of Assembly 99th District

Participating Districts Reporting: 112/112

Sarita Bhandarkar (DEM, WOR) 17,374 (39.01%)

Colin J. Schmitt (REP, CON, LBN, IND, SAM) 27,145 (60.96%)

Note bene

All results are unofficial. Several of these races also include towns and villages in neighboring counties.

Also note that 38,510 absentee ballots had been requested; 23,410 had been returned as of Oct. 30, according to the New York State Board of Elections.