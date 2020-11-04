Elections by the numbers
Some races remained undecided at deadline for publication of The Photo News. Here is where things stood Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, according to the Orange County Board of Elections:
Presidential Electors
Districts reporting: 334/334
Joseph R. Biden (DEM, WOR) 61,854 votes (44.33%)
Donald J. Trump (REP, CON) 75,498 votes (54.10%)
State Supreme Court Justice 9th Judicial District (Vote for four)
E. Loren Williams (DEM) 54,660 (11.96%)
Alexandra D. Murphy (DEM, CON) 64,779 (14.17%)
Robert S. Ondrovic (DEM, CON) 52,793 (11.55%)
Sam D. Walker (DEM, REP, CON) 108,495 (23.73%)
Richard J. Guertin (REP, CON) 66,826 (14.62%)
Mark T. Starkman (REP) 52,691 (11.52%)
David V. Hasin (REP) 56,762 (12.42%)
Representative in Congress 18th District
Sean Patrick Maloney (DEM, WOR, IND) 66,241 (50.95%)
Chele C. Farley (REP, CON) 62,261 (47.89%)
Scott A. Smith (LBN, SAM) 1,432 (1.10%)
State Senator 39th District
Districts Reporting: 195/195
James G. Skoufis (DEM, WOR, SAM) 41,861 (53.81%)
Steve Brescia (REP, CON) 35,874 (46.11%)
State Senator 42nd District
Districts Reporting: 139/139
Jen Metzger (DEM, WOR, SAM) 24,173 (43.77%)
Mike Martucci (REP, CON, IND) 31,040 (56.20%)
Member of Assembly 98th District
Districts Reporting: 98/98
Karl A. Brabenec (REP, CON, IND) 28,250 (98.98%)
Member of Assembly 99th District
Participating Districts Reporting: 112/112
Sarita Bhandarkar (DEM, WOR) 17,374 (39.01%)
Colin J. Schmitt (REP, CON, LBN, IND, SAM) 27,145 (60.96%)
Orange County Court Judge
Paul Trachte (DEM, SAM) 51,305 (39.94%)
Hyun Chin Kim (REP, CON, WOR, GRE, LBN, IND) 77,115 (60.03%)
Orange County Family Court Judge
Maria Patrizio (DEM, WOR, GRE, IND) 58,106 (45.00%)
Carol S. Klein (REP, CON, LBN, SAM) 70,981 (54.97%)
Chester Town Justice
Janet M. Haislip (REP, CON, IND) 3,569 (99.53%)
Chester Village Trustee (Vote for two)
Christopher J. Battiato (CMF) 636 (50.52%)
Elizabeth A. Reilly (CMF) 615 (48.85%)
Proposition - Monroe LOSAP
Yes: 3,427 (53.45%)
No: 2,985 (46.55%)
Tuxedo Councilman (TFV)
Jay H. Reichgott (DEM) 830) (97.99%)
Woodbury Town Justice
Bruce Schonberg (DEM, CON, IND) 3,129 (99.52%)
Woodbury Village Trustee (Vote for two)
Jacqueline Hernandez (DEM) 1,781 (22.16%)
Juana Leandry (DEM) 1,476 (18.37%)
Andrew R. Giacomazza (REP, OWD) 2,440 (30.36%)
Jesus M. Gomez (REP, OWD) 2,333 (29.03%)
Note Bene
All results are unofficial. Several of these races also include towns and villages in neighboring counties.
Also note that 38,510 absentee ballots had been requested; 23,410 had been returned as of Oct. 30, according to the New York State Board of Elections.