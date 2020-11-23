Eight-year-old young lady raises more than $500 in supplies for Warwick Valley Humane Society

Charlotte Neuhaus, 8, the daughter of Steve and Rachel Neuhaus of Chester, has a history of forgoing her own gifts on special occasions to help support the Warwick Valley Humane Society’s Animal Shelter.

For example, last year and the year before, she requested shelter donations in lieu of her birthday gifts.

And, most recently, Charlotte dressed up for Halloween as Laura Ingalls, famed author of the Little House on the Prairie series. But instead of collecting candy for Trick or Treating, she created a collection box.

“Before we could say ‘no,’” said Rachel Neuhaus, “she had already fashioned herself a donation box out of an old Amazon box, tissue paper and a Warwick Valley Humane Society logo she printed off the internet. We tried to cushion the blow, telling her she might only get some spare change but her act of kindness rippled. And she raised over $500.”

Charlotte then went on a shopping spree for the shelter based on its wish list.

“Charlotte Neuhaus decided to turn Halloween Trick or Treating into a fundraiser for our homeless pets by asking for donations instead of candy,” said Suzyn Barron, president of the Warwick Valley Humane Society. “ She literally sacrificed her sweet tooth so we could receive much needed supplies, food and toys for our shelter residents. We commend her compassion for the animals, her creativity for her costume and fundraising idea and her efforts to also do all the shopping.

“She sets an example,” Barron added, “of how to make this world a better place for humans and animals and we are proud of her selflessness and caring for our four legged friends.”

- Roger Gavan

###

PIC: (Provided)

Charlotte Neuhaus, the eight-year-old daughter of Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, dressed up for Halloween as Laura Ingalls and collected more than $500 to purchase much needed supplies for the Warwick Valley Animal Shelter. Provided photo.

500 to purchase much needed supplies for the Warwick Valley Animal Shelter.

###