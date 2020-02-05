E. Jean Carroll requests DNA sample from Trump

In a notice dated Jan. 30, advice columnist and Warwick resident E. Jean Carroll requested President Donald J. Trump submit to a physical exam March 2, at which time a DNA sample would be collected for analysis.

The exam is scheduled to occur at 9 a.m. at the LabCorp located at 1145 19th Street NW #601, Washington, D.C. or at another location convenient for Trump, according to the notice.

As her defamation lawsuit moves forward, Carroll requested the sample for comparison against genetic material present on the dress she was wearing when he allegedly sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room circa 1996.

The dress, as well as the shoes, Carroll was wearing during the alleged incident were submitted to the Forensic Analytical Crime Lab for forensic analysis.

According to the lab report submitted as evidence, Carroll ran into Trump on her way out of the luxury department store and, as they were acquainted, he allegedly asked for her help in selecting a gift for a girl.

While browsing, Carroll alleges Trump suggested trying the lingerie department and insisted she model a see-through bodysuit.

He then allegedly maneuvered her into a dressing room and sexually assaulted her, the report said.

Following the alleged assault, Carroll said she took the black dress she had been wearing and hung it up in her closet.

“I only wore it once since then and that was at the photoshoot for the New York Magazine article about my book,” she said. “Unidentified male DNA on the dress could prove that Donald Trump not only knows who I am, but also that he violently assaulted me in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed me by lying about it and impugning my character.”

Representing Carroll in her legal action against Trump, Roberta Kaplan said the case turned on whether Trump lied when he denied meeting or sexually assaulting her.

“Testing unidentified male DNA on the dress she wore during that assault has become standard operating procedure in these circumstances given the remarkable advances in DNA technology, particularly where, as is the case here, other potential contributors have been excluded,” Kaplan said. “As a result, we’ve requested a simple saliva sample from Mr. Trump to test his DNA, and there really is no valid basis for him to object.”

Speaking on behalf of Trump outside legal counsel Jay Sekulow, American Center for Law and Justice spokesman Gene Kapp said Sekulow was unavailable for comment until the president’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate had concluded.

The senate voted to acquit Trump of both articles of impeachment in a vote largely split down party lines Wednesday afternoon.

Carroll filed her lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court Nov. 4, 2019.