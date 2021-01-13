Daytime warming center welcomes all

Port Jervis, NY. Port Jervis has a daytime warming center that welcomes people in need of warmth and shelter and those experiencing homelessness. The shelter is open Tuesday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. It is located at The Salvation Army, 99 Ball St. (corner of Seward Ave). Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Table games and reading materials are available. The warning center is courtesy of The Salvation Army, Tri-State Interfaith Council, and Orange County Department of Social Services. For more information call 845-856-3214.