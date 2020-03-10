x
Creativity reigns at Odyssey of the Mind Region 5 Tournament

Goshen. Three teams from Warwick Valley advance to state tournament in Binghamton in April; a fourth team recognized for its creativity.

Orange-Ulster BOCES /
10 Mar 2020 | 08:19
    Warwick Valley Middle School's "Longshot Solution" Division 2 team wins first place. Pictured from left to right are: Coach Donna Denny, Jeff Carter of NYSOMA, Sophie Cresser, Ava Gell, Juliana Woods, Kooki Aryeetey, Alexa Keys, Olivia Holland, Talia Hartigan and Coach Rekha Woods. ( Photos provided by Rebecca Lindland)
    Park Avenue Elementary School's "Gibberish or Not" Division 1 team wins first place. Left to right: Coach Christy Brown, Lyla Brown, Abbie Gawronski, Ashlyn Brown, Anya Campbell, Hayes Pizanie, Charlotte DeGuzman, Isabella Costanza and Coach Corey Brown.
    Park Avenue Elementary School's "Net Working" Division 1 team wins first place. Left to right: Coach Justin Lijoi, Coach Kerin Lijoi, Eammon Byrne, AJ Kobrick, Denis McAteer, Madison Lijoi, Violet Collins, Nina Cirillo and Lila DeGuzman.
    Sanfordville Elementary School's "The Classics ... The Effective Detective" Division 1 team is recognized with the Ranatra Fusca Creativity Award. From Left to Right: John Powers, Leonard Tosh, Chris Tyler, Ryan Kobrick, Lucas Cresser, Emily Powers, Cora Colin-Green, Coach Kevin Powers and Coach Heidi Powers.

On Saturday, March 7, 72 teams from 12 local school districts in Orange, Dutchess and Sullivan counties came together to compete in the Mid-Hudson Regional Odyssey of the Mind Competition (Region 5).Odyssey of the Mind is an intellectual contest of creativity, resourcefulness, mental acuity and expression.

The purpose of the competition is to focus on creative problem-solving using a team approach. It is based on the concept that “mind games” can be played with as much enthusiasm and competitive spirit as athletic games. The problems are divided into categories that include both long-term and spontaneous problem-solving.

Teams were scored on a combination of points earned from long-term solutions, spontaneous solutions and style. The first-place winners include:

Problem: Longshot Solution

Division II: Warwick Valley Middle School

Problem: Net Working

Division I: Park Avenue Elementary School (Warwick)

Problem: Gibberish or Not

Division I: Park Avenue Elementary School (Warwick)

These teams will advance to the New York State Odyssey of the Mind Tournament on April 4 at SUNY Binghamton.