Community2gether asks for community support of food pantries throughout Warwick

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed everyone’s life and some of our neighbors who struggle to make ends meet may now have to choose between buying food or medicine.

“Our local non-profit organizations are experiencing higher demand and are in need of financial assistance in addition to volunteers,” said Tina Buck, president of Warwick Rotary. "In an effort to assist with the urgent need, Warwick Valley Rotary Club and the Warwick Valley Rotary Foundation are mailing checks for our annual donations now rather than wait until our recipients can join us for a check presentation.”

Those checks totaled $7,000 and recipients included the food pantries of Warwick, Florida and Goshen along with Back Pack Snack Attack, Warwick Ecumenical Meals on Wheels and the Warwick Community Center.

The Warwick Valley Rotary Foundation is also accepting additional donations from Rotarians to be forwarded in addition to the annual donation. And members are also assisting with food deliveries.

Meanwhile, Community2gether, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a stated distinct purpose of creating a vision for the future of the Warwick Valley Community, just issued a call for community support of Warwick food pantries, under pressure to meet the demands created by the coronavirus.

The Florida, Greenwood Lake, Pine Island and Warwick food pantries depend upon volunteers, usually seniors, who are one of the groups at a higher risk. And pantry organizers are working to revise operating procedures to protect both vulnerable volunteers and their clients in order to minimize the spread of the virus.

Food distribution channels have also been interrupted by the pandemic, forcing pantry organizers to travel farther and pay more for food and other essentials that they need to buy and distribute.

Since no one can predict the scope and length of this pandemic, Community2gether anticipates an increase in the number of individuals and families that, for the first time, will need to rely on a food pantry.

Local citizens can help the food pantries and the community by making a monetary donation, which because of the need to limit physical contact, are more valuable to the pantries than food donations.

- Roger Gavan