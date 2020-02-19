College notes

Graduations

Warwick Valley High School graduate Adara Abrahamsen attended Dominican College where she earned a BA in Psychology. She was at Northern Weschester Hospital for four years, where she realized her dream was to become a nurse. Adara was accepted into Wagner College nursing program. She graduated December 2019 with a 4.0 average and into the National Honor Society of Nurses.Adara was selected and hired from more than 400 applicants for a fellowship in the surgical intensive care unit at LIJ. She will work and live on Long Island

A total of 195 students completed degree requirements during the fall 2019 semester to graduate from SUNY Orange in December.Among those students were:

Florida: Paul J. Chino

Greenwood Lake: Erin J. Fahey, Mackenzie R. Honczarenko and Nicole Hester VanGieson

Pine Island: Paul Hugo Del Prete

Sugar Loaf: Isabella Vonuchtrup

Warwick: Jacob M. Corti, Andrew J. Fotino, Amanda Pauline Lubaszka, Emily Allison Magoch, Julia Rose Martell, Owen James Purcell and Alesha Nicole Slocum

Dean’s list

Alexandra Cleary of Warwick was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn. To qualify, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or better for the semester.

Cleary is a freshman majoring in the health sciences.

Daniel Brenner was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Delaware.

A 2019 graduate of Warwick Valley High School, Daniel is a freshman majoring in music education.He has been accepted to the University of Delaware Choral Scholars who will be competing in the ninth Bali Choral Competition in Bali, Indonesia, this July. They will first rehearse for one week in Singapore before starting the series of competitions in Bali. He was the only freshman selected.

Ryan DiCostanzo of Warwick was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Cortland with a 3.7 GPA.

A 2019 graduate of Warwick Valley High School, Ryan is a freshman. He has not yet declared his field of study.