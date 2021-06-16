Chester. Chabad CTeens create summer gifts for children with special needs

High School teens from across Orange County recently got together for an evening of giving and socializing.

The CTeen (Chabad Teen) club decorated soccer balls to distribute to local children with special needs. The group of 20 teens drew cheerful pictures on the balls and wrote encouraging messages such as “shine bright like the sun.”

The outdoor event was hosted by the Leeds family in Chester and led by CTeen director Chana Burston, who co-directs Chabad of Orange County. “Especially after this challenging year, teens need the opportunity to socialize,” Burston said. “When teens use their talents and time to give, they feel fulfilled and happy.”

Teens enjoyed a creative Game Night and sports and a discussion on “positive thinking.”

“It’s the little things in life that are the most memorable,” said Sami Hamel of Monroe, one of the leaders of CTeen. “‘Do for someone else as you wish they would do for you’ is a basic Jewish value.”

Packages were sponsored by the Reich family of Highland Mills, the Leeds family of Chester, the Berman family of Warwick and the Melillo family of Monroe.

For more info on CTeen events, contact Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston at chabadorange.com or call 845-782-2770.