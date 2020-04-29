By learning, you teach. By teaching, you learn

The Warwick Valley School District, in its ongoing effort to maintain continuity of learning for its students during the novel coronavirus pandemic, has developed a parent guide for its distance learning program.

The Parent Guide to Distance Learning Plan makes available a written set of district standards and accessible resources to support families at home during this extraordinary time.

As it became apparent that the state would mandate a protracted school closure, the district shifted its approach to distance learning to support its students.

Now, this guide continues to raise the level of remote instruction. The plan delivers a blueprint of standards for teachers as they conduct distance learning and provides parents with an understanding of the district’s expectations for both its educators and students.

Specifically, the plan indicates that teachers will conduct two recorded instructional lessons each week. Teachers will record themselves explaining directions, reviewing material, or teaching new concepts.

Teachers who elect to provide real-time instruction will post the recorded sessions.

Students who are not able to participate in the live sessions may replay them at any time.

Teachers will also interact directly with their students for each subject using tools for real-time class meetings, conferring, and/or office hours.

The district wanted to provide more interactive learning to its lesson delivery, beyond email communications and responses to posted activities, Superintend Dr. David Leach said. Nevertheless, the district also needed to balance the needs of students and families as live lessons create challenges for students who need to miss a lesson.

“In this plan," Leach said, "we are especially sensitive not to overtax our students while at the same time we are providing clear expectations and a consistent approach for both teachers and students, which will help everyone be successful.”

The guide also provides other information, such as:

Helpful quick links

A grading rubric

Computation formula for final course grades

Educational resources

Guide to online classroom etiquette

Where to go if a student has questions

Support services

Mental health support material

Self-care facts

District clinical staff

Important resource websites

State testing updates

“We think this guide," said James Yap, the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, "will continue to help make the transition to a distance learning environment easier and more successful for our parents, our teachers, and, most importantly, our students."