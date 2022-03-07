Businesses will give percentage of sales to UNICEF in Ukraine at Warwick fundraiser

In response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, four Warwick families will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit UNICEF and the children of Ukraine, at Halligan’s Public House, 22 West Street, Warwick. From 5-8:30 p.m., on March 29, 15% of all food and drink sales will be donated to UNICEF-Ukraine. In collaboration with Flowers by Lisa, 627 County Rd 1 #3, Pine Island, bouquets of four sunflowers will be sold for $20.00. In addition, lawn signs, printed by Raven Lake Studios, will be sold for $15 (A percentage of both will also be donated to UNICEF).

From March 14-March 18, signs and sunflowers can be pre-ordered over social media and by emailing Vanessa at vbory@hotmail.com. Payment is cash or venmo only. Pick up of signs and sunflowers will be at Halligan’s on March 29. Signs will also be available for pick up at Lake Effect Co., 73 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake on March 28.

Donations to UNICEF are intended to help ensure that Ukrainian children have access to safe water, nutrition, health care, education and protection.For more information on UNICEF, visit https://www.unicef.org/ukraine/en