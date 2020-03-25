Business updates

Important number and links

Orange County Health Line 800-832-1200

Orange County Office for the Aging 845-615-3700

Community Capital has opened an emergency loan source for small businesses. https://orangeny.com/4890-2/?

fbclid=IwAR0AkkwemWD- F9j9URPPrj6zN2YiUDQn6ljL6BAWF

a0JbS7GTvBgBoQFKXk

Food & Drink

Applewood Winery 845-988-9292 applewoodwinery.com Limited hours for pick-up only thru April 15 Fri. - Sun. 11am - 5pm

Audrey’s Surfside Grill Food Truck (GWL) 914-420-2628 audreyssurfsidegrill.com Pick-Up & Curbside Delivery. Wed. - Sun. 7am - 7pm

Blarney Station 845-986-1509 warwickblarney.com May open Sat. & Sun., 3pm - 8pm depending on changing circumstances.

The Breezy 845-477-8100 thebreezyny.com: Car-side pikup and at home delivery of our Breezy-zagna, Italian Roasted chicken, potatoes, jambalaya, and salad, enough to feed 4 Food & Drink Burger King 845-986-1726 Pick-up & Uber eats available. Daily 6am - 12am

C & D's Old World Bagels 845-988-5046. Curbside pick-up

Caffe a la Mode 845-986-1223 caffealamode.com/ Pick-up available. Daily 6am - 7:30pm

Candy Apple Shoppe 845-544-1844 candy-apple-shoppe.com/ Left message, waiting to call back.

Carrero's Curbside Cafe Foodtruck 845-423-1651 Open daily, Mon-Fri for curbside pickup Mon - Fri 11am - 4pm

Charlotte's Tea Room 845-988-9499. facebook.com/Charlottes-Tea-Room- 348704950474/ Free delivery & pick-up available. Wed. - Sun. 11am - 4pm

Clearview Vineyard 845-651-2838 clearviewvineyard.com Open for wine sales only Friday - Sunday Fri - Sun 12pm - 5pm

Conscious Fork 845-986-9355 conscioushabitat.com/ Free delivery & pick up available. Wed. - Mon. 10am - 6pm

Copper Bottom 845-508-6563 copperbottomgrill.com same as Sugarloaf Taphouse. Alcohol to go available as well.

Coquito 845-544-2790 coquitowarwickny.com Take-out/pick-up orders only. Tues - Sun 4pm - 8pm

Country Dream Restaurant 845-986-6600 warwickinfo.net/countrydream open for takeout

Craft Beer Cellar 845-544-7688 craftbeercellar.com/Warwick. Open for takeout and delivery Call for hours Food & Drink Crystal Inn 845-986-1726 crystalinn.biz Take-out only. Every Wednesday - Prime Rib while supplies last 5pm - 8pm

Doc's Pizza & Steak 845-477-9455 Open for curbside pickup Call for hours

Double S Smokehouse 845-324-8522.doublessmokehouse-ny.com/index. html Pick-up, curbside pick-up and delivery. Offering discounts. Daily 11am - 7pm

Eddie's Roadhouse 845-986-7623 eddiesroadhouse.com Closed temporarily.

Food & Drink Edenville General Store 845-988-2255. Delivery, pick-up and curbside pickup available. Some grocery items available as well Mon - Sun 6am - 6pm

El Azteca 845-651-4321 aztecamex.com Available for pickup and delivery, please call ahead Call for hours

Emerald Point 845-477-2275 emeraldpnt.com Curbside food & drinks. Daily 12pm - 8pm

Empanada Master 845-682-0002 empanadamaster.com Available for pickup or delivery through Grubhub Wed - Fri 11am - 6pm

Fannie's 845-986-3447 fannieswarwick.com/ Delivery charge $10.00 (free for orders over $100) & pick-up available. Tues.- Sun. 8am - 3:30pm

Fetch 845-987-8200 fetchbarandgrill.com/ Pick-up and curbside pick-up available. Daily 12pm - 8pm

Florida Food Bank 845-651-4117 Open for business - All other foodbanks in the area are closed and have consolidated to Florida. Call for hours

Four Brother's Pizzeria & Deli 845-595-1966 Open daily for takeout and delivery Mon - Sun 11am - 10pm

Franico's 845-986-8000 franicospizzeria.com/ Free delivery and pick-up available. Daily 11am - 8pm

Frank's Pizzeria 845-986-1065 frankspizzawarwick.com/ Free delivery & pick-up available. Tues. - Sat. | Sun. & Mon. 11am - 8pm | 12pm - 8pm

Fratello 845-986-7898 fratellosbrickoven.com/ Delivery & pick-up available. Daily 11:30am - 8pm

G's Restaurant 845-986-3354 gsrestaurant.wordpress.com/ Pick-up available. Daily 9am - 8pm

Food & Drink Galloway Grill 845-324-8900 gallowaygrillwarwick.com/ Delivery & pick-up available. Daily 9am - 8pm

Grappa Ristorante 845-987-7373 grapparistorante.com Delivery & pick-up available. Tues. - Sun. 12pm - 8pm

Greenwood Lake Bagels & Bakery 845-595-1688 greenwoodlakebagels.com Take-out, curbside pick-up & local delivery Daily 6am - 3pm

GWL Roasters 845-293-0530 gwlrcc.com Offering curbside for drinks & bags. Gift cards can also be ordered online.

Halligan's Public House 845-986-2914 halliganswarwick.com Delivery and pick up available for food & beverages. Daily 11:30am - 8pm

Harvest Luncheonette (PI) 845-258-3060 https://www.facebook.com/harvest3060/Take-out available Daily 12pm - 7pm

Hunan Garden 845-988-1500 http://hunangardenwarwick.com/ Take out available. Daily 11am - 9:30pm

Iron Forge Inn 845-986-3411 ironforgeinn.com. They are offering Local Delivery Service and Curbside Pick-Up. With schools closing, if you rely on school cafeteria food to assist in feeding your family, please contact them! They want to help provide pack lunches for you

Jolly Onion 845-981-7272 thejollyonion.com Offering delivery, pick-up and curbside pick-up. Wed - Sun 12pm - 7pm

Karen's Cafe 845-595-1895 facebook.com/karenscafegwl Open for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery, closed Wednesdays M,T,Th,F,S & S Call

Kozy Kitchen (GWL) 845-595-1114. Drive thru

Entertainment/Stores.

Lai Shun Restaurant 845-987-2188 https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lai-Shun-Restaurant/120322041313460 Take-out & free delivery 11am - 9:30pm

Landmark Inn 845-986-5444 landmarkinnwarwick.com/ Delivery & pick-up available. Tues. - Sun. 4pm - 8pm

Larry's Deli 845-986-4317. Pick-up available & delivery available between 4pm - 7pm with a $20.00 minimum purchase. Daily 5am - 9pm

Luca's Food & Drink Mattingly's Tavern 845-508-6675 Mattinglys.com Carry-out &delivery Daily 11am - 8pm

Mom's Homestyle Deli 845-988-9089 Open Mon-Sat for take-out, curbside pickup and limited delivery available. Call in orders highly recommended Mon - Sat 7am - 4pm

Murphy's 845-477-8519 facebook.com/Murphys-Tavern-Restaurant-115185645170753/ Full menu available for curbside pick-up

Noble Pies 845-986-7436 noblepies.com Offering curbside pick-up

Opa Greek Grill 845-986-8808 opagreekgrillwarwick.com/ Pick-up available. Tues. - Sun. 11am - 8pm

Food & Drink Pennings Cidery 845-987-9922 penningscidery.com Farm-to-front door, cider & beer delivery 2pm - 6pm

Food & Drink Pennings Farm Market 845-986-1059 penningsfarmmarket.com/ Take-out, beverages, groceries & curbside available. Daily 11am - 7pm

Food & Drink Quaker Creek Store 845-258-4570 quakercreekstore.com Curbside pick-up available for pre-orders Food & Drink Rookies Restaurant & Pizza 845-651-4844 Open for curbside pickup and delivery Call for hours

Food & Drink Silvio's Villa 845-987-1500 silviosvilla.com/menu.html Pick-up, curbside pick-up or Doordash available. Please try to park 2 spaces apart Tues. - Sun. 2pm - 8pm

Sing Loong Kitchen (GWL) 845-477-2542 Closed

Smokey's 973-764-2600 smokeystavern.com Offering take-out/pick-up. Limited delivery.

Stagecoach Inn 845-294-5526 stagecoachny.com Restaurant is closed. Accepting inn reservations

South Shore Burger & Grill 973-506-6640 Open for takeout and delivery Wed - Fri / Sat & Sun. 3pm - 8pm 9am - 5pm

Sugarloaf Taphouse 845-610-5858 sugarloaftaphouse.com/ Take-out available for food & beverages. Daily 11:30am - 9pm

Sue's House of Fudge 973-903-1389 Available for curbside pickup and delivery Mon, Wed, Fri 3:30pm - 6pm

Taco Hombre 845-987-8226 eltacohombre.com/ Take-out and delivery available Daily 11am - 8pm

The Grange 845-986-1170 thegrangeorwarwick.com Open for Pickup and curbside delivery. Please call for available hours

The Helm 845-477-3073 thehelmny.com Available for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery Wed - Sun 12pm - 10pm

Warwick Inn 845-986-3666 thewarwickinn.net/ Pick-up/delivery available

Tin Lune 845-651-3331 tinlune.com Open for pickup and delivery Call for hours

Tokyo Plum House 845-986-7787 https://www.facebook.com/pages/Tokyo-Plum-House/126098240778731 Door dash & pick-up available. Tues. - Sun. 11:30am - 8pm

Food & Drink Trattoria Viviano 845-986-9611 vivianos.net/ Take-out/pick-up, curbside pickup, local delivery. Mon. - Sat. 4pm - 9pm

Tuscan Café 845-987-2050 tuscancafewarwick.com/ Take-out available for food & toilet paper products. Delivery available for businesses on Main Street. Daily 8:30am - 4pm

Vanessa's Cake Designs 201-749-3617 chefgreeley.com. Small cakes and cookies available for pickup and

Village Buzz Cafe 845-477-2145 Available for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery Thurs - Fri / Sat – Sun. 9am - 2pm 8am - 2pm

Warwick Thai 845-544-7880 warwicknythai.com/menu/ Delivery available thru doordash. Pick-up/curbside

Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery 845-258-4858 wvwinery.com; Open for bottle & growler (sangria & cider) sales-to-go. Curbside delivery