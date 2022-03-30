April Fools Day comedy hosted by Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company

West Milford, NJ - The Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company will host their annual spring Comedy Night presented by Danny C. Entertainment, on Friday, April 1, at their firehouse located at 666 Macopin Rd, West Milford, NJ. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets to attend are $20 per person (BYOB and snacks). For tickets, call Rob at 201-306-1174. Apshawa Auxiliary will also have water, desserts & snacks available for purchase.

Since 1945, Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company has provided emergency services in West Milford, as well as mutual aid to surrounding communities. They also offer fire safety, education and prevention programs for the community.