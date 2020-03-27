Albert Wisner Public Library – your virtual library

The Board of Trustees of the Albert Wisner Public Library announces that the Library will be closed until future notice. The Board and staff want the public to know that although the building is closed, virtual library resources are available to help you stay connected 24/7.

Visit albertwisnerlibrary.org for access to these important resources.

The library has digital books, movies and music and newly available home access to Ancestry.com as well as online music and story time sessions with Mr. Matt and Miss Theresa and so much more.

The Library reminds the community not to worry about returning library material until it re-opens again - there will be no overdue fines on any material.

Staff is responding to emails and phone messages several times a day. Check the contacts page on the website to let the staff know how the library can help.

Library cards

A Library card is needed for full access to the Virtual Library and the Library has made the process easier for these times.

Visit albertwisnerlibrary.org, click SERVICES, then LIBRARY CARD, then ONLINE CARD APPLICATION.

Complete the application and submit. Library staff will email the applicant a Library card barcode which can be used to access online resources.

At this time the Library Board has waived the requirement for showing proof of residency in the Warwick Valley School District.

When the Library re-opens proof of residency will be required to get the actual Library card. (If you have a card but don’t remember your pin number contact: warcirc@rcls.org.)

AWPL Foundation scholarship applications

The AWPL Foundation has revised the deadline to submit an essay for its annual Scholarship Awards. The revised date is Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m.

Please submit the essay as an attachment to an email sent to: warcirc@rcls.org. In the email subject line, please write "College Scholarship Essay," for easy identification. (Note: original instructions were to submit the essay in hard copy form; this has been revised. Essays already written, printed and submitted prior to this revision WILL be accepted and judged, however.

For more information about the AWPL Foundation scholarships visit our albertwisnerlibrary.org, click SUPPORT, then ALBERT WISNER PUBLIC LIBRARY FOUNDATION. Please scroll down the page.

Enewsletter

The Library sends out enewsletters weekly. The enewsletters contains up to minute information about activites, resources and Library news for adults, teens and children. To join the emailing list:

For adults send your email address to Siobhan: soriordan@rcls.org;

For teens send your email address to Karen: klee@rcls.org; and

For children send your email address to Teresa: tvelahayes@rcls.org.