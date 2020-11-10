Above and beyond

Warwick Valley High School Principal Marguerite Fusco was presented with the Above & Beyond Award on Thursday, Nov. 6, by the High School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).

The PTSA presents this award to a Warwick Valley teacher, staff or administrator who the organization believes has uniquely demonstrated her or his dedication to both the high school students and PTSA. The recognition is given to those who extend themselves beyond what is expected of them, to honor their people who put so much time and care into creating positive experiences for our students.

Supporting the high school community

“Principal Marguerite Fusco, while ensuring that Warwick Valley High School class of 2020 got the graduation they deserved, undertook the initially overwhelming – and enormously successful – task of planning for remote learning and hybrid school models for High School students,” PTSA President Laura Kelly said. “These are just a few examples to highlight how Ms. Fusco supports the entire Warwick Valley High School community.”

While Fusco already had the respect and admiration of Warwick Valley students, staff, faculty and district parents, the PTSA said her poise and leadership during one of the most trying school years many in the district have ever seen has further elevated her excellent reputation even further.

Expectations, then action

In honoring Fusco for her specific efforts last year, the PTSA noted the support she helped organize for students:

The Friday night football field illuminations;

The storefront support by local businesses;

The portrait display outside Chateau Hathorn;

The drive-up cap and gown event; and

Perhaps most impressive of all was the organization of last June’s Warwick Drive-In virtual graduation, followed by a full weekend of celebratory, intimate and responsibly socially distanced graduation ceremonies – seven ceremonies over three days for 300+ students.

“In your first year as principal, you not only exceeded all of our expectations, but you went above and beyond for the entire Warwick Valley High School community,” Kelly said on behalf of the entire PTSA. “For these reasons and more, you were easily chosen to receive the WVHAS PTSA Above & Beyond Award.”